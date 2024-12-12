Jimmy Haslam Makes Major Browns Coaching Announcement After Recent Losses
By Cem Yolbulan
The Cleveland Browns have arguably been the biggest disappointment in the NFL this season. After going 11-6 in 2023 and becoming one of the best stories in the league after an improbable postseason berth, the Browns have underwhelmed in a massive way. They are 3-10 heading into the final four weeks of the season.
While Browns fans are trying to understand what went wrong, team owner Jimmy Haslam is similarly confused about why the team performed so poorly this season. On Wednesday, Haslam spoke to reporters following the NFL owners meeting. Per ESPN's reporting, Haslam said that he is "perplexed" about how the Browns went from 11-6 to 3-10.
The more surprising part of this statement is the ensuing remarks. Despite the fact that Haslam is clearly struggling to wrap his mind around the team's underperformance, he went on to endorse head coach Kevin Stefanski and GM Andrew Berry.
Browns Owner Endorses HC Kevin Stefanski Despite 3-10 Record
When asked about whether he has the right pieces in place with Berry and Stefanski, Haslam unequivocally responded, "We do. We're very supportive".
Before the start of the season, the Browns signed Stefanski and Berry to contract extensions. That may partly be the reason why the ownership is firmly standing behind both of them.
While many are pointing to Deshaun Watson as the core problem for the Browns, issues run deeper than just the quarterback. The Browns went from having one of the best defenses in the league last year to being the 26th-ranked defense in terms of points allowed and 21st in terms of yards allowed. There is too much defensive talent on this roster to be this bad and it's hard to not put the blame on Stefanski at least a little bit.
Offensively, Stefanski has insisted on being the play caller to start the season until offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey took over mid-season. The team currently ranks 29th in the league on that end of the field. During Stefanski's five-year tenure, the Browns have consistently been either middle of the pack or near the bottom of the league offensively.
Stefanski isn't entirely to blame, but it's obvious that he isn't necessarily doing a great job leading this team. Endorsing him for next season before this one is even over is a highly questionable decision by Haslam.