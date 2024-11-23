Juan Thornhill Breaks Silence on Viral Clip From Week 11
The Cleveland Browns are 3-8 on the season after picking up a thrilling 24-19 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers. The Browns came out ready to go and knocked off a Steelers team that entered the game on a five-game winning streak.
Cleveland was able to make enough plays to steal the win and get back into the win column.
Beforehand, it was tough sledding for the Browns. In Week 11, they were blown out by the New Orleans Saints 35-14. In the midst of the loss, safety Juan Thornhill was called out online after a video showed him jogging after Marquez Valdes-Scantling on a 71-yard touchdown play.
Ahead of Thursday's game, he went on his Instagram account and posted a Forrest Gump running GIF with the caption, "Me Thursday.".
After the game, he was asked about the play against the Saints and he took full accountability for it.
Browns News: Juan Thornhill Owns up to Lackluster Effort
Thornhill was asked if he put in extra effort on Thursday night. He opened up and said the play against the Saints isn't the way he wants to play football.
"That's just not me and that'll never happen again. That's why when he broke out today I was determined I was going to catch him and I was gonna run the dude down."- Juan Thornhill
Against the Steelers, Thornhill was seen chasing down quarterback Justin Fields in the fourth quarter, potentially saving a touchdown.
This shows he heard all the noise surrounding his play after he gave up on that score against the Saints. He wasted no time in correcting his mistake and it was on full display on this tackle. In the win, the 29-year-old was second on the team in tackles with 7 and made a huge stop against Fields.
This is the effort Browns fans want to see and Thornhill wasted no time giving it to them.
