Kareem Hunt Could Help Browns One Final Time This Weekend
The Cleveland Browns were extremely underwhelming this season. They went 3-14 and secured the No. 2 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. Cleveland has a total of nine picks and will need to use each one to improve this roster.
The biggest question will certainly be around the QB position but the roster needs work. Even though the Browns aren't playing football this weekend, they will still be watching the games closely, as they have draft pick implications.
Back in October, the Browns shipped wide receiver Amari Cooper and a 2025 sixth-round pick to the Buffalo Bills in exchange for a 2025 third-round pick.
With the Bills traveling to play the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Championship Game, Cleveland will be rooting for the Chiefs. Former Brown Kareem Hunt is on Kansas City and has a chance to boost Cleveland's draft stock.
With a Chiefs win, the Browns' pick in the third round will be higher, considering the Bills would be eliminated.
With each Buffalo win, the Browns pick in the third round continues to move towards the tail end of the round.
Hunt played for the Browns from 2019-2023 and was a quality member of the team. In September, the Toledo product joined the Chiefs after Isiah Pacheco landed on IR. Since landing with the Chiefs for his second stint, Hunt finished with 728 rushing yards, 176 receiving yards, and seven total touchdowns.
He will have a chance to help the Chiefs clinch their third straight Super Bowl appearance as they chase history. That would be Hunt's first-ever appearance in the big game so he'll have some extra motivation.
The Chiefs are chasing history to become the first team to win three straight Super Bowls. They will lean on Hunt at different parts of the game. Cleveland fans will also root for Kansas City. A Chiefs win favors Cleveland's third-round pick. And Hunt has a chance to gift the Browns one more thing even though he's not with the team.
