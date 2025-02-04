Kareem Hunt Offers Support to Myles Garret Amid Browns Trade Request
Myles Garrett shocked the NFL world on Monday when he officially requested a trade after being with the Cleveland Browns for the past eight years.
Garrett hinted at a potential trade request during the season, saying he didn't want to be a part of another rebuild. In an episode of Hard Knocks, it seemed like he scaled back those comments but that wasn't the case.
There will be multiple teams calling Cleveland to inquire about Garrett and there are some logical destinations.
With Garrett's trade request public knowledge, his former teammate Kareem Hunt offered up some support for the Texas A&M product when speaking to the media on Monday night.
Hunt spoke with P.J. Ziegler of Fox 8 Cleveland and offered some words of encouragement to Garrett.
Browns News: Kareem Hunt Offers Words of Encouragement to Myles Garrett
Hunt said, "I understand he wants to win. He wants to be able to experience a Super Bowl, he wants to be on a great program. He's been there eight years and he's trying his best to do everything to help the team win. I don't fault him for saying that." He added, "I hope everything works out. I hope the best for Cleveland."
The 29-year-old was Garrett's teammate from 2019-2023. During that stretch, the Browns were able to make the playoffs twice but only managed to secure one victory. That isn't good enough for Garrett, who is seeking greatness.
In Hunt's first season away from the Browns, he's playing in the Super Bowl as a member of the Kansas City Chiefs roster.
Garrett wants to experience something like that and no one can blame him for feeling that way. The four-time First-Team All-Pro is second in the NFL with 95.5 sacks since 2018, only trailing T.J. Watt.
The Browns roster needs a lot of work before they enter the conversations of being one of the best teams in the AFC. Garrett doesn't want to stick around for that and his former teammate Hunt understands why,