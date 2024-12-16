Kareem Hunt Reaches Out to Nick Chubb After Heartbreaking Injury
The Cleveland Browns are 3-11 on the campaign after Week 15. They were handed a 21-7 loss by the Kansas City Chiefs at home. That was the third consecutive loss, and the attention has shifted over to the offseason.
Not only did the Browns come out with a loss, Cleveland also had running back Nick Chubb go down with a season-ending injury. Chubb suffered a non-contact foot injury in the third quarter, and it was revealed after the game that he had broken his left foot. He was seen on crutches in the locker room postgame, ending his year weeks after he returned from the devastating knee injury in 2023.
His former teammate Kareem Hunt was on the other sideline and gave Chubb a vote of confidence following the injury.
Kareem Hunt Shares Kind Words to Nick Chubb
"That is insane, I didn’t even know that. I’m gonna pray for him, man. It’s been a tough journey for him to get back. But if anybody can overcome it and bounce back, it’s him."- Kareem Hunt
Hunt joined the Browns back in 2019 and spent five seasons in the Dawg Pound. He built some great bonds during his time there and one of the relationships was with Chubb. Those two guys led the backfield for Cleveland so it hits Hunt a bit differently to hear this news.
Last year, Chubb had to undergo surgery to repair a torn MCL, ACL, and meniscus in his left knee. One year later, he's done for the year with another injury to the same leg.
That's a tough pill to swallow, especially with Chubb slated to hit free agency this offseason.
Hunt is right about Chubb being the one to bounce back from this. The 28-year-old suffered two significant knee injuries dating back to Georgia. He has another offseason of rehab on his plate, but there's no doubt he won't be able to handle it.
He's done it before and will do it again.
