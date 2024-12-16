Kevin Stefanski Teases Potential QB Change Ahead of Bengals Clash
By Jovan Alford
In Sunday’s loss against the Kansas City Chiefs, Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski finally benched starting quarterback Jameis Winston after tossing his third interception at the beginning of the fourth quarter.
Winston hasn’t done a good job limiting the turnovers since becoming Cleveland’s starter in Week 8. The veteran quarterback has thrown 12 interceptions, including three games with at least three interceptions.
Stefanski replaced Winston with second-year quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson, who also threw an interception in his two offensive drives on Sunday. However, the Browns might have to go with the young quarterback over the turnover-prone Winston for the rest of the season.
Browns News: Kevin Stefanski Weighs in On Jameis Winston vs. Dorian Thompson-Robinson
On Monday, the Browns head coach told reporters he wasn’t ready yet to say who will start at QB against the Cincinnati Bengals, per ESPN’s Daniel Oyefusi. Stefanski said he’ll update the media as they get into the week, involving this week’s game.
This latest response from Stefanski is almost similar to what he said after Sunday’s loss. The Browns head coach told reporters that he would make a decision later on the team’s starting quarterback after benching Winston.
The fact Stefanski didn’t outright say he was sticking with Winston, which he’s done before this season, tells us Thompson-Robinson could be the starter against the Bengals.
The former fifth-round pick hasn’t fared well as a starter with a 1-2 record in three games. He has completed 52.7 percent of his passes for 420 yards, a touchdown, and four interceptions. Thompson-Robinson has also been sacked five times in those starts.
If the Browns go with Thompson-Robinson, he’ll face a Bengals’ defense that will not have Sam Hubbard.
The veteran defender is reportedly out for the rest of the season because of a PCL injury. Even without Hubbard, the Bengals' defense is dangerous as they had four interceptions against the Tennessee Titans on Sunday.
