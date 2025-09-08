Kevin Stefanski Is Already Ignoring Browns' Biggest Week 1 Flaw

The Cleveland Browns have an obvious decision to make after a heartbreaking 17-16 Week 1 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals. Well, obvious to anyone not named Kevin Stefanski.

Following the team's one-point loss in which it outplayed its more talented in-state and division rival, Stefanski defended kicker Andre Szmyt, who missed an extra point and a 36-yard field goal to help seal the defeat.

During his post-game news conference, Stefanski declined to suggest a change at kicker is coming, instead telling reporters that he was "not there yet."

What more could Stefanski need to witness?

After Szmyt played a prominent role in sealing Cleveland's Week 1 fate, Stefanski's decision should be easy.

Kicker Comments Continue Troubling Trend for Browns HC Stefanski

Szmyt, a 2018 All-American freshman at Syracuse, signed to the Browns' practice squad last December. During the preseason, he beat out 10-year veteran Dustin Hopkins, who made a career-low 66.7 percent of his field-goal attempts in 2024, for the starting job.

He got his first NFL action on Sunday. While Szmyt could certainly improve with more experience, Cleveland doesn't have the luxury to wait to find out if he does. The Browns are coming off a 3-14 season, their worst since going 0-16 in 2017. They also have a brutal early-season schedule, with their next five games coming against the Baltimore Ravens, Green Bay Packers, Detroit Lions, Minnesota Vikings, and Pittsburgh Steelers.

For Stefanski, his comments declining to reopen the kicking competition harken back to his staunch, stubborn refusal to bench quarterback Deshaun Watson, who was clearly out of his element as a starting quarterback, last season.

"I believe in Deshaun, and I believe what he brings to this offense, and I believe he will play better. He's had some, obviously, good moments," Stefanski told reporters following a 34-13 loss to the Washington Commanders, during which Watson was 15-of-28 for 125 yards.

A week later, Stefanski doubled down on his support of Watson after a loss to the Philadelphia Eagles dropped the Browns to 1-5.

"I think Deshaun gives us the best chance to win," Stefanski said afterward.

It's one thing for coaches to have faith and trust in their players, but they also need an awareness of when change is necessary.

If Stefanski is unable to see that, then perhaps Szmyt isn't the Browns' biggest problem.

