Kevin Stefanski Announces Big Browns Injury News After MNF Loss
By Cem Yolbulan
The Cleveland Browns suffered yet another disappointing loss in Week 13 to the Denver Broncos, falling to 3-9 for the season. At this point in the season, the Browns don't have much to play for and are already looking ahead to next season.
One thing on the back of every Browns fan's mind is the status of their standout defender Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah. The talented linebacker has been sidelined since Week 8 after suffering a neck injury from a collision with Ravens rusher Derrick Henry. There haven't been too many updates about his status since then, raising some questions about his future.
Head coach Kevin Stefanski provided an update about JOK following Monday's loss. Per Browns insider Daniel Oyefusi, the 25-year-old defender is eligible to return from IR, but he won't play against the Steelers, according to head coach Kevin Stefanski.
Considering where the Browns are as an organization, it makes sense that they wouldn't rush their star defender back from a serious injury. Browns fans would rather see Owusu-Koramoah healthy at the start of next season than play in a few meaningless games in the final stretch of this lost season.
JOK has been a fan favorite in Cleveland ever since he was selected in the second round of the 2021 NFL Draft. He earned his first Pro Bowl honors last season, finishing with 3.5 sacks, 20 tackles for loss, and five QB hits in 16 games. He was off to another strong start through the first eight games of the season as he was on pace for career highs across the board.