Kevin Stefanski Provides Major Cedric Tillman Injury Update Ahead of Browns vs Steelers
By Jovan Alford
The Cleveland Browns hope to have second-year wide receiver Cedric Tillman back in the starting lineup for Sunday’s game against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Tillman missed Monday night’s game against the Denver Broncos due to a concussion he suffered in Week 12 vs. Pittsburgh.
On Wednesday, head coach Kevin Stefanski provided a big update on the young receiver’s injury. According to ESPN’s Daniel Oyefusi, Stefanski said Tillman has a “chance” to play on Sunday.
The Browns held a walkthrough on Wednesday and listed Tillman as a DNP on the estimated injury report. Sam Kamara, Juan Thornhill, Jamari Thrash, and Jedrick Willis were the other players given the DNP tag.
Before he suffered the head injury a couple of weeks ago, Tillman saw an increase in production with Jameis Winston under center.
Since Week 8, the former third-round pick has recorded 18 receptions (32 targets) for 249 yards and three touchdowns in his last four games. He’s also averaging eight targets per game over that span.
In his last game against the Steelers, Tillman had two receptions (four targets) for 28 yards.
Without Tillman on the field against the Broncos, the Browns ran their passing game through Jerry Jeudy, who had a monster game with nine receptions (13 targets) for 235 yards and a touchdown.
However, Jeudy wasn’t the only Browns receiver who had a big game against Denver. Elijah Moore recorded eight receptions (14 targets) for 111 yards. We’ll see if Tillman can return to practice on Thursday or Friday.
