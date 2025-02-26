Kevin Stefanski Makes Strong Myles Garrett Comments at Combine

The Cleveland Browns are entering the 2025 offseason with a ton of questions. Armed with the No. 2 overall pick after a disastrous 3-14 season, the Browns need to answer these questions, most importantly about the quarterback.

Besides the QB saga, however, the elephant in the room in Cleveland is the future of Myles Garrett. The star defender requested a trade after the season, but the Browns have shown no desire to move him so far. Garrett has been on a press tour, publicly pushing for the organization to trade him. The front office, however, has been adamant in trying to build a winner around him going forward.

With the NFL Scouting Combine in full swing, Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski addressed the media and answered questions about Garrett. He highlighted the organization's commitment to Garrett and called him "a part of the present" and "a part of the future".

Browns HC Kevin Stefanski on DE Myles Garrett amid his trade request: “He’s a part of the present. He’s a part of the future.” pic.twitter.com/CkD9PUHkZx — Daniel Oyefusi (@DanielOyefusi) February 26, 2025

Browns News: Kevin Stefanski Wants to Keep Myles Garrett in Cleveland

Stefanski's remarks are in line with what the organization has been saying over the last few weeks. In fact, The Athletic's Zac Jackson reported last week that the Browns were preparing to make an offer for "a monstrous new contract" for Garrett with the hopes of helping him change his mind.

When he made his trade demand, Garrett emphasized his desire to be on a winning team. He suffered through enough in Cleveland with a winless season as a rookie and only one postseason win in eight seasons.

Can the Browns realistically sell Garrett on being a winning team in 2025? Probably not. However, maybe making Garrett the highest-paid non-QB in the league would help. Whether that is the smart decision for the Browns over getting multiple early-round picks in exchange for a 29-year-old, is a different question.

