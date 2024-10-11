Key Browns Starter Plans To Play Through Surprise Injury in Week 6
The Cleveland Browns are in a massive slump right now, dropping three games in a row. Cleveland is 1-4 on the year so the pressure is mounting.
They travel to play the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 6 and have opened as massive underdogs. Cleveland needs a win as they look to bring some positive energy into the building. With game day quickly approaching, a key starter revealed he'll be suiting up and playing through an injury.
Browns News: David Njoku Will Play in Week 6
Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com was able to speak with tight end David Njoku on Thursday, where he said he planned on returning to practice and play on Sunday. The Miami product was a limited participant on Thursday.
Njoku left the Week 5 contest against the Washington Commanders with a knee injury but he will be playing through the pain for his guys. The 28-year-old already missed three games this season with a high-ankle sprain and doesn't want to be sidelined any longer.
The Browns offense has been lackluster to start the season so they need every playmaker out there on the field.
In eight seasons with the Browns, Njoku has recorded 292 receptions (451 targets) for 3,322 receiving yards with 25 touchdowns. This season, he's only reeled in five passes for 58 yards.
The Browns offense is currently ranked last in the NFL in total offense (239.4) but 30th in pass offense (142.8) and scoring offense (15.8).
Everyone in the building knows the pressure is on and Njoku is ready to fight through the pain on Sunday.
Cleveland enters this contest as a 9.5-point underdog per FanDuel Sportsbook. They have their hands full to pull off this upset and improve to 2-4.
