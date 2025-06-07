Key Browns Starter Reveals Huge Transformation at OTAs

The Cleveland Browns had an offseason filled with countless changes. They are looking for better vibes and play on the field in 2025.

In free agency, the Browns let Jedrick Wills walk in free agency and decided to make Dawand Jones be their starter at left tackle this upcoming season.

Jones came into the building this year with notable changes, looking like he's been in better shape. When speaking to Dan Labbe of Cleveland.com, Jones said, "Lost a lot of body fat. I’m kind of the same weight. ... I would say I lost probably 20 pounds (of body fat) from last year, so no range or nothing, but for sure lost a lot of body fat.”

Dawand Jones Looks Noticeably Smaller in 2025

Jones came into the league weighing 374 pounds. Dropping around 20 pounds will put him in the range of 355-360 pounds, which is a big difference. Especially considering he's coming off a fractured fibula, causing him to miss the final seven games. He also missed some time as a rookie in 2023 with a knee injury.

Being lighter is something that can help him move more easily and potentially make his return to the field smoother.

Last season, Jones started in eight games but wasn't the most productive in those outings. According to PFF, he had a 46.4 overall grade (123rd among 140 eligible tackles), 57.6 pass-blocking grade (88th among 140 eligible tackles), and a 45.8 run-blocking grade (131st among 140 eligible tackles). In addition, he allowed 22 pressures, seven QB hits, four sacks, and eight penalties.

The Browns have hope that the Ohio State product can elevate his play going forward, and Jones' dropping body fat can help him move better on the field. Training camp will be a great test before the season starts, but this is a nice step in the right direction.

