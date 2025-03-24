Kirk Cousins Just Did Browns a Huge Favor Amid Trade Rumors

Along with free agents Russell Wilson and Aaron Rodgers, Kirk Cousins remains the only other starting-caliber quarterback expected to find a new team for the 2025 season. While the Atlanta Falcons are insistent on their willingness to keep Cousins as an expensive backup next season, teams around the league are not buying it. In fact, the Cleveland Browns remain one of the frontrunners to acquire the 36-year-old, whether through a trade or upon his release.

The latest report from Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated, however, suggests that a Cousins move is not imminent. Since the Falcons are not interested in releasing him due to a lack of financial incentive to do so, the only path for a move is a trade. It turns out that Cousins is in no rush, thanks to his no-trade clause.

"Why would Cousins block a trade to a place where he can start? My understanding it would be chiefly to avoid the situation he found himself in last April when he was blindsided by Atlanta’s decision to take Michael Penix Jr. with the eighth pick. And that could be where the draft position of the aforementioned teams comes into play." Albert Breer, SI

Cousins reportedly doesn't want to go to a team before the NFL Draft after what went down with the Falcons last year. Atlanta drafted Michael Penix Jr. in the first round without consulting Cousins and eventually benched the veteran in favor of the rookie during the season. Cousins understandably wants to avoid the same situation on his new team, including the Browns.

This is great news for the Browns. Cleveland can let the draft play out and see who they end up with. If they don't end up with a QB they like or don't want to use their No. 2 overall pick on Shedeur Sanders, they could always turn to Cousins after the draft.

While this is a risky move by Cousins, it gives the Browns a ton of QB options. Cleveland doesn't have to rush their decision, whether it is Russell Wilson, Cousins, or a rookie quarterback. This is a good spot to be in for the Browns.

More Cleveland Browns News and Rumors: