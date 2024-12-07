Latest Injury Update Effectively Ends Draft Bust’s Browns Tenure
The Cleveland Browns are 3-9 on the season and have been a complete disaster. This season has been hindered by constant injuries and shaky play at key positions.
Even though the offense improved when Jameis Winston took over in Week 8, the wins haven't trickled in the way many hoped.
The outlook for the 2025 season has begun, but the Browns are seeking to end the remainder of the season strong. While that is happening, the latest injury news basically ended Jedrick Wills Jr.'s tenure in Cleveland.
Browns News: Jedrick Wills Jr. Lands on IR
According to Daniel Oyefusi, the Browns are placing Maurice Hurst and Wills on IR. It has been a season of pain for Wills and Cleveland. The Alabama product has only appeared in five games this season due to a knee injury.
His right leg got rolled up in Week 7 against the Cincinnati Bengals and that has been a problem for him all year.
That led to Wills making a 'business decision' not to play in Week 8 against the Baltimore Ravens. That statement ruffled some feathers among the fanbase and the latest report highlights how things have gone off the rails for the 25-year-old. He missed nine games in 2023 after he had to undergo season-ending knee surgery.
The Browns failed to pick up his fifth-year option this past offseason, and he's going to be an unrestricted free agent this spring. With how things have panned out over the past two seasons, it's unlikely that the Browns re-sign Wills.
There was a lot of excitement when Cleveland added Wills in 2020, but things haven't unfolded the way they imagined. This latest report likely signals the end of his run with the Browns.
