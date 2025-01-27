Latest Steelers QB News Creates Clear Browns Opportunity This Offseason
By Cem Yolbulan
The Cleveland Browns finished the 2024 season at the bottom of the AFC North with a 3-14 record. Now they own the No. 2 overall pick in the draft and are looking to make sweeping changes in the offseason.
They are, however, not the only team in the division that will go through big changes. The Pittsburgh Steelers, after another wild-card round exit, also have big decisions to make, most notably at quarterback.
Steelers owner Art Rooney II revealed to reporters on Monday that their top priority is the QB position, per team insider Joe Rutter. He added that they will decide between Russell Wilson or Justin Fields and will likely only re-sign one of the two pending free agents.
NFL News: Justin Fields or Russell Wilson Will Be Available in Free Agency
Fields began the season as the QB1 while Wilson was nursing an injury for the first six weeks of the season. He performed above expectations but was still surprisingly benched in favor of Wilson for the past 11 games of the season. The Steelers finished 10-7 and made the playoffs but the uncertainty at QB remains.
This situation could be of great benefit to the Browns. The elephant in the room in Cleveland is Deshaun Watson. His status for the 2025 season is up in the air and whether he will play another game in a Browns uniform remains to be seen.
Justin Fields has long been speculated as a potential Browns option at quarterback. He is still young enough to be a long-term piece for the franchise and wouldn't cost a pretty penny in free agency. If the Steelers choose to re-sign Wilson, Cleveland should prioritize Fields in the offseason.
If Pittsburgh decides to keep Fields, then Wilson could be an intriguing option for GM Andrew Berry as well. If the front office evaluates that Shedeur Sanders or Cam Ward isn't the franchise QB, then a short-term solution like Wilson could be a fascinating move for the Browns.