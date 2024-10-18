Myles Garrett Addresses Trade Rumors Ahead of Nov. 5 Deadline
By Cem Yolbulan
The Cleveland Browns are 1-5, just traded their best offensive player, and the trade deadline is two weeks away. Naturally, there is a league-wide expectation that the Browns will continue their fire sale and move their valuable veterans for draft compensation.
Ever since he came into the league in 2017, Myles Garrett has consistently been Cleveland's best player. A perennial Defensive Player of the Year candidate and a regular All-Pro selection, Garrett continues to be a bright spot for the Browns regardless of how terrible the season is going.
Therefore, it is understandable that there is trade speculation around him. He was asked about whether he could see himself playing for another team in a press conference on Friday. Fortunately for Browns fans, the 28-year-old showed no interest in leaving Cleveland any time soon.
NFL News: Myles Garrett Not Interested in Getting Traded
Wishing his former teammate Amari Cooper the best in Buffalo, Garrett said that the trade doesn't change anything for the team. He added that he is only focused on the team and how he wants to turn things around in Cleveland.
"I want to play here for the rest of my career. I want to win here. I want to bring a championship here. "- Myles Garrett
Garrett is in his eighth season with the Browns. He has expressed his love for the city and the organization at every turn. However, he has only been able to appear in three postseason games for his career. He is under contract for two more years in Cleveland, with a non-guaranteed salary of $19.8 million in 2025 and $25 million in 2026.
For now, it sounds like he wants to stay and build a contender. If things don't get better in the next year or two, however, seeing him in a different uniform may become more of a possibility.