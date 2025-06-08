New Browns Addition is Already Paying Off Big Time for Cleveland

After going 3-14 last year, the Cleveland Browns are heading into an important 2025 season. General manager Andrew Berry and head coach Kevin Stefanski are on the hot seat and another losing year could leave them on the unemployment line. With limited cap space, the Browns couldn’t make big additions in free agency and entered the draft looking to strengthen their weaknesses.

That background led to some controversial draft decisions, including trading away the chance to select a generational talent in Travis Hunter. But the deal that helped Cleveland accumulate picks led them to select one player that could pay off big time next season.

Browns Will Be Glad They Selected Carson Schwesinger in NFL Draft

The Browns made a controversial pick when they took UCLA linebacker Carson Schwesinger with the 33rd overall pick in April’s draft. In his only year as a starter for the Bruins, he led all FBS players with 90 solo tackles and racked up a total of 136 tackles with nine tackles for loss, four sacks and two interceptions while becoming a finalist for the Butkus Award for college football’s top linebacker.

The talent is there when it comes to Schwesinger’s chances to make an impact in the NFL. The problem is the Browns are already established at linebacker. Veteran Jordan Hicks is returning as the top linebacker while Jerome Baker, Devin Bush and Mohamoud Diabate fill out the rest of the depth chart but the biggest path to playing time could be filling in for injured linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah.

Owusu-Koramoah was on the way to an All-Pro season according to Browns defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz until he suffered a severe neck injury in Week 8. With Owusu-Koramoah lost for the season, the Browns needed a versatile defender to replace him and Schwesinger could help them regain their edge defensively.

When assessing the roster, this could be the best way for Cleveland to win games next year. With an offense that could be led by a failed first rounder (Kenny Pickett), a 40-year-old veteran (Joe Flacco) or a pair of rookies (Shedeur Sanders or Dillon Gabriel), the Browns prioritized the defensive side of the ball by signing Myles Garrett to a massive contract extension and using their first two picks on defense with Mason Graham going fifth overall.

It may not be enough to keep Cleveland from finishing toward the bottom of the AFC North. But Schwesinger gives them a chance and could help Berry and Stefanski save their jobs next fall.

More Cleveland Browns News & Rumors: