New Browns Coaching Hire Already Attracting Players to Cleveland
By Cem Yolbulan
The Cleveland Browns had a big shakeup in their coaching staff after their disastrous 3-14 season. Offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey was fired immediately after the season and was replaced by pass game specialist and tight ends coach Tommy Rees. The 32-year-old coach will be one of the youngest coordinators in the NFL next season.
Despite his lack of NFL experience, Rees has extensive experience coaching at elite college programs. During his time as a quarterbacks coach and offensive coordinator at Notre Dame to having the same role at Alabama, Rees was able to work with elite prospects. This experience is now helping him attract talent to the Browns.
Alabama quarterback Jalen Milroe spoke highly of Rees in his press conference during the Senior Bowl, highlighting his desire to be reunited with his former offensive coordinator, per Browns insider Mary Kay Cabot.
Alabama QB Jalen Milroe Interested in Being Drafted by the Browns
Milroe was a first-year starter during Rees' first and only year in Alabama. The talented quarterback told reporters how much he learned from Rees who has previously played the position at a high level at Notre Dame. He emphasized how much fun they had and how he was able to "expand [his] knowledge of the game.
"Coach Rees gave me an opportunity to expand my knowledge of the game of football...And the best thing about it is that we worked together through that process and it was so fun, just from the start of the season to the end."- Alabama QB Jalen Milroe
Milroe is widely considered a top-five quarterback in the draft class. There is a very good chance that he will be the first QB off the board, following Shedeur Sanders and Cam Ward. If the Browns don't want to waste their No. 2 overall pick on a signal-caller, targeting Milroe with their second or third-round pick could be a worthy selection.
In his 27 starts at Alabama, Milroe led them to a 21-6 record with 45 touchdowns to 20 interceptions while adding 33 rushing scores. Alabama lost to Michigan to end their seasons in each of his last two seasons as a starter.