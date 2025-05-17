New Browns QB Already Taking Leadership Role Among Fellow Rookies

Cleveland Browns fans will have a better sense of the team's future under center when organized team activities (OTAs) begin on Tuesday, May 27. With Deshaun Watson unlikely to touch the field much (or at all) in 2025, Browns fans are waiting to see which of Joe Flacco, Kenny Pickett, Shedeur Sanders, and Dillon Gabriel will emerge as the No. 1 quarterback this summer.

Naturally, Browns fans are excited to see what the rookie signal-calling pair can do. Flacco and Pickett are known commodities at this stage of their respective careers, whereas Sanders and Gabriel present the potential to solve Cleveland's QB1 woes for the next decade-plus if either rookie reaches their potential.

While it can take some rookies a while to settle into their professional surroundings, one of the Browns' first-year QBs hasn't wasted any time looking like a leader before OTAs even begin.

Browns QB Shedeur Sanders Already a Leader Among Fellow Rookies

Despite only being drafted less than a month ago, Sanders is already looking like a leader among his fellow rookies.

During one of his recent Twitch livestreams, Sanders was seen interacting with rookie running back Quinshon Judkins. During the stream, the former Colorado QB advised Judkins to wear his socks properly to help the 21-year-old avoid any potential uniform fines.

"Bro, put on your socks. This is the NFL," Sanders said (h/t @OssacinDucktail).

"What are you talking about? I do got socks on," Judkins replied.

"You gotta show the stripes," Sanders responded, opening his RB's eyes to the tightrope rookies must walk as they get used to the NFL culture.

According to the NFL Football Operations site, first-time sock-relation violations will result in a $5,628 fine before it increases to $16,883 upon the second offense. Although that might not seem like a ton of money to veterans playing on big-money contracts, multiple violations can add up for rookies who are still finding their footing in the league.

The NFL is strict with its uniform policy, so it's great to see Sanders doing whatever it takes to help out his fellow rookies. There's a good chance that his immediate instincts stem from watching his Hall of Fame father, Deion, spend 14 years in the league before he passed down that information.

Only time will tell if Sanders can be as effective as a leader on the field as he is away from the gridiron.

The 23-year-old signal-caller is coming off a Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award-winning season that saw him lead the country with a 74.0% completion rate while also pacing the Big 12 in completions (358), touchdowns (37), and passing efficiency (168.2). In other words, it's far from surprising that he finished eighth in 2025 Heisman Trophy voting.

With OTAs and training camp rapidly approaching, the time is ticking for Sanders to prove himself in Year 1. The Browns QB's outlook is already promising, given that FanDuel Sportsbook is currently giving him the 13th-best odds (+2600) to be named the 2025 AP Offensive Rookie of the Year.

