New Browns Starter Has a Ton to Prove After Roster Cuts

Earlier this week, the Cleveland Browns coaches and front office were busy cutting the roster down from 90 to 53 players by Tuesday afternoon’s deadline.

The Browns had to make a few tough cuts regarding their 53-man roster, like releasing veteran wide receiver Diontae Johnson and veteran kicker Dustin Hopkins. Cleveland’s decision to part ways with Johnson didn’t catch the fanbase off guard, as he was playing on a minimum deal and didn’t do much to separate himself from the rest of the competition.

The same cannot be said for the 34-year-old Hopkins, who struggled mightily last season on field goals (18-of-27, 66.7%), but the Browns kept him around this offseason. However, they added some new blood to the kicker room, bringing back Andre Szmyt.

Browns K Andre Szmyt Looking to Follow Footsteps of Brandon Aubrey, Jake Bates

Szmyt was originally signed to the Browns’ practice late last year and given a futures deal in January at the end of the 2024 campaign. Cleveland waived the 26-year-old at the beginning of June, but re-signed him at the end of the month.

Given Hopkins’s wealth of NFL experience, one would think he could beat the first-year kicker in a competition, as Szmyt’s only pro experience has been in the UFL.

Hopkins was a perfect 3-for-3 on field goals and 4-of-6 on extra points in the preseason, but it wasn’t good enough, as Cleveland ultimately chose Szmyt.

For the former UFL kicker, this is a huge opportunity to show the Browns didn’t make a mistake in keeping him over the veteran Hopkins. That said, if Szmyt misses a couple of kicks to start the season, Cleveland could easily move on.

If you are the Browns, you hope that Szymt can follow in the same path as Brandon Aubrey and Jake Bates, who also played spring football and have been reliable kickers in the NFL. Aubrey has been named to the Pro Bowl twice and first and second-team All-Pros in his first two years with the Dallas Cowboys.

Meanwhile, Bates didn’t make the Pro Bowl in his first year with the Detroit Lions. However, he still had a terrific season, converting 26-of-29 field goals and 64-of-67 extra points.

Szmyt was 3-for-3 in the preseason on field goals this summer, which is a good start. But they’ll need to see him do it when the games count, coming up in a week. The 26-year-old showed us in the UFL with the St. Louis Battlehawks that he can be depended on.

In the 2024 season, Szmyt made 19-of-21 field goals (90.5 percent), including a 61-yard field goal. The former Syracuse kicker was 8-of-10 on field goals from 40-plus yards out, so we know he has the leg.

Nonetheless, seeing how things played out last season with Hopkins, Szymt should be given ample time to make mistakes. However, knowing how the kicker position is in the NFL, a few mistakes can linger and ultimately cost you a job.

