New Browns WR Reportedly Declined Other Teams to Join Cleveland

The Cleveland Browns and the other 31 teams in the NFL parted ways with multiple players to get their roster down to 53 players earlier this week.

Searching through the waiver wire and the free agent market was the next step for the Browns to add more talent to the team. And on Wednesday, NFL insider Jordan Schultz reported that wide receiver Malachi Corley is signing with the Browns. He had several other opportunities around the league but decided to sign with Cleveland.

WR Malachi Corley Picked Browns Over Other Teams

Corley was a 2024 third-round pick by the New York Jets but failed immensely over there. Last season, he had just three catches for 18 yards.

Corley's mindset and maturity are what got him in trouble in New York. SNY's Connor Hughes revealed that the WR didn't want to play special teams last season because he thought he was a starting wideout. Corley felt very entitled to things upon entering the league, and it didn't go over well. Another sidenote is when Davante Adams got traded to the Jets, he offered Corley $20,000 for the No. 17. Corley countered with a whopping $120,000 instead.

These kinds of things played a big role in why the Jets axed him, but the Browns believe he could have a role for this team. While he isn't a precise route runner or anything like that, he could do damage with the ball in his hands in the open field.

He gave himself the nickname "YAC King" from his days at Western Kentucky. In his collegiate career, Corley had 259 catches for 3,035 receiving yards, 29 touchdowns, and 11.7 yards per reception.

The 23-year-old is better suited for screens, sweeps, drags, and more underneath routes at this stage of his career. In order to become a better pass catcher, he needs to vastly improve his route running, but he believes this team gives him the best shot to make the roster.

Besides Jerry Jeudy, the Browns only have Cedric Tillman, DeAndre Carter, Jamari Thrash, Gage Larvadain, and Isaiah Bond as healthy WRs on the team. It's an open competition for playing time there, and Corley must bring his best game to stick around.

If he doesn't get better and change his mindset with the Dawg Pound, he'll find himself on the unemployment line once again.

