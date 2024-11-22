NFL Makes History With Disrespectful Browns Schedule Change
The Cleveland Browns opened Week 12 of the 2024 NFL season with a bang, picking up a 24-19 victory over the rival Pittsburgh Steelers on Thursday Night Football. The victory was the franchise's first since Week 8, leaving Browns fans to wonder how the team will parlay that momentum going forward.
Thursday's win was a rare bright spot in a season that's been filled with nothing but disrespect. With a 3-8 record through their first 11 games, the Browns are often seen as one of this season's bigger laughing stocks and the situation has now reached an all-time low with the NFL's latest announcement.
NFL to Flex Week 16 Browns vs Bengals TNF Game
NFL insider Ari Meirov reported on Friday morning that the league will make history next month when it will flex Week 16's Browns vs. Cincinnati Bengals game off Thursday Night Football. It's the first time that a TNF game will be flexed as the now-canceled AFC North clash will be replaced by a Denver Broncos vs. Los Angeles Chargers showdown.
While it stings that the Browns will no longer be beneath the primetime spotlight in Week 16, the NFL's decision to flex the clash vs. the Bengals shouldn't come as a surprise.
After all, the playoffs are quickly approaching and the NFL loves to highlight meaningful games on TNF this late into the season. Unfortunately, the struggling AFC North teams don't exactly fit that bill considering how the Browns and Bengals are currently the division's worst teams with 3-8 and 4-7 records, respectively.
According to NFL Next Gen Stats, Cincinnati only has a 13% shot at qualifying for the postseason while Cleveland is teetering towards elimination with a probability of less than 1%.
For comparison, the Chargers (7-3) are currently the AFC's No. 5 seed while the Broncos (6-5) are right behind them at No. 7. It's entirely possible that their Week 16 meeting could decide who makes the playoffs or it could at least impact the seeding order.
The Browns will have the chance to prove to the NFL that they made a mistake when they visit the Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High in Week 13. Although there's over a week left until that encounter, FanDuel Sportsbook is already listing Cleveland as the 6.5-point underdog against Denver.
