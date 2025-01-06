Perfect WR for Browns Preparing to Hit Free Agency This Offseason
The dreadful 2024 season for the Cleveland Browns is finally over. They went 3-14 on the season and locked down the No. 2 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft.
The Browns will use the next couple of months to make a flurry of moves along the roster to create a more competitive team next season. The Browns will still have quarterback Deshaun Watson on the team next year due to his cap hit ($72 million). He'll be rehabbing over the offseason but it was revealed that he suffered a setback in his Achilles recovery.
There are a lot of things that need to be hammered out in Cleveland. There will be a ton of moves happening across the league and one of them could open a door for the Browns.
Seattle WR Tyler Lockett inked a two-year, $30 million restructured extension last March but fell out of the rotation this season behind Jaxon Smith-Njigba and D.K. Metcalf this season. In 2025, he's scheduled to have a massive $30 million cap hit per Spotrac but if the Seattle can't cut Lockett and only get with $4 million dead cap hit.
It's easy to see why the Seahawks will likely part ways with him but that would give the Browns a chance to add the 32-year-old. The Kansas State product was a 2015 third-round pick by the Seahawks and spent his entire 10-year career with them. In 161 games, Lockett has 661 receptions for 8,594 yards and 61 touchdowns.
Although he has lost a step, he could still be a solid WR3 choice for the Browns next season. Lockett still managed to log 49 catches for 600 yards and two touchdowns in 795 total snaps. Cleveland already has their No. 1 wideout in Jerry Jeudy.
But behind him, Cleveland will have Elijah Moore heading to free agency. Who knows if he'll be back, which means Cedric Tillman would be thrust into a larger role. While they could be comfortable with that, adding a veteran like Lockett could be a smart addition.
We'll have to see if the Seahawks actually release Lockett, but if they do, Cleveland should check in to see if Lockett would join the Dawg Pound.
