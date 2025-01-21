Player Browns Just Cut Ties With Has Already Signed With Super Bowl Hopeful
By Jovan Alford
The Cleveland Browns’ 2024 season has been over for a couple of weeks, as they’ve found a new offensive coordinator (Tommy Rees) after firing Ken Dorsey and signed several practice squad players to future/reserve deals.
The Browns hope the 11 players they’ve signed to reserve/future deals can make the 53-man roster next season. However, tight end Cameron Latu was among the five players not signed to a future contract.
Latu was signed to the Browns’ practice squad in late August after the San Francisco 49ers waived the former third-round pick ahead of the 53-man roster deadline. Cleveland released Latu in mid-December but was re-signed to the practice squad on New Year’s Eve.
Although the former 49ers’ draft pick did not appear in a game with the Browns this season, that hasn’t stopped a Super Bowl hopeful from taking a chance on Latu.
Browns News: Former Cleveland TE Cameron Latu Signs With Eagles
According to Jeff McLane of the Philadelphia Inquirer, the Philadelphia Eagles signed Latu to a reserve/future contract.
Latu had a solid last two years of college football at Alabama, where he scored 12 total touchdowns. In his last year with the Crimson Tide, he had 30 receptions for 377 yards and four touchdowns. That said, the former Crimson Tide pass-catcher hasn’t been able to show his skills in the NFL due to injury as he missed his entire rookie season with a meniscus injury.
The former Cleveland tight end will now try to make the Eagles’ 53-man roster or practice squad in the offseason. It won’t be easy as Philadelphia already has their top two tight ends with Dallas Goedert and Grant Calcaterra. And not to mention, the Eagles also have EJ Jenkins, who has been elevated multiple times off the practice squad this season.
More Browns news and analysis: