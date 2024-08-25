11 Browns Who Will Be Cut By Tuesday's Roster Deadline
By Cem Yolbulan
The Cleveland Browns wrapped up their preseason with a loss to the Seattle Seahawks on Saturday. Now, all eyes have turned towards August 27th, the roster cutdown date. The Browns and the rest of the league will decide on their final 53-man roster for the 2024 NFL season.
This means hundreds of NFL players will be cut between Sunday and Tuesday. It will likely include these 11 players who are currently on the Browns' 90-man roster.
1. Tyler Huntley, QB
The Browns entered the preseason with arguably the deepest and most talented quarterback rotation in the entire league. After the backup QB situation was a major problem for them last year, the Browns took the competition very seriously this offseason, adding Jameis Winston and Tyler Huntley in free agency.
Huntley has shown he could be a competent QB2 in the league, backing up Lamar Jackson in Baltimore for the past couple of seasons.
However, over the past few months in Cleveland, he hasn't been able to beat out his competition. Dorian Thompson-Robinson has outplayed Huntley throughout training camp after a disappointing rookie season.
This makes Huntley superfluous in the Browns' 53-man rotation. He could be traded before Tuesday if there are quarterback-needy suitors, but the return will be negligible. The more likely scenario is that Huntley gets waived and claimed by a team wanting to take a chance on the talented Pro Bowler.