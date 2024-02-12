12 Browns Players Who Won't Return Next Season
Breaking down the most likely Cleveland Browns players who won't return for the 2024 season.
6. Jakeem Grant Sr. / 7. James Proche
Cleveland's wide receiver room is sure to be one focus for Berry and Stefanski this offseason as they hope to get the most out of Deshaun Watson.
While the team has its top two targets in Amari Cooper and David Njoku, the rest of the pecking order is flexible.
It's important for the Browns to raise the ceiling of this WR group, so that means moving on from disappointments in Jakeem Grant Sr. and James Proche.
The 2023 season marked another lost campaign for Grant due to a major injury. A broken patella caused him to miss the past year after a torn Achilles ended his 2022 bid before it even started. That means the last time he suited up in a game was the 2021 season, which is a lifetime ago in NFL terms.
Meanwhile, Proche joined his former rivals after departing the Ravens this past offseason. Like in Baltimore, though, Proche was a complete non-factor in Cleveland. He failed to record a single reception while suiting up in 10 contests in 2023.
Sure, veteran depth is important for roster building, but you need those types of guys to actually be able to make a difference. Otherwise they're just dead weight taking up a precious roster spot which could go to someone who'll actually help.
There is no logical reason to run things back with either wideout.