Browns Draft Rumor Strongly Links Cleveland to WR Prospect
A new Cleveland Browns draft rumor links the team to an exciting wide receiver prospect.
As the offseason marches on, attention on the upcoming draft is ratcheting up. The Cleveland Browns are one team who needs a strong class as they look to balance out a roster with highly paid stars taking up the bulk of their cap space.
Wide receiver is one area the Dawg Pound's hoping will be addressed at April's event with no clear-cut No. 2 behind Amari Cooper. Well, the latest rumor involves a potential solution to that need.
Browns Rumors: Malik Washington a Draft Target?
NFL analyst Ryan Fowler reports the Browns are one of a few teams -- including the New York Jets, Washington Commanders and Las Vegas Raiders -- who have spent "extended time" with Virginia receiver Malik Washington during the pre-draft circuit.
Washington has seen his stock skyrocket following an impressive week of practices prior to the East-West Shrine Bowl. His precise route-running gave defenders fits throughout the sessions, and he showed off major playmaking potential.
Standing at 5-foot-8 and transferring following an underwhelming run at Northwestern, Washington was overlooked heading into this past college football season. The move to Virginia ended up paying massive dividends for him, though, as the wideout posted a whopping 110 receptions for 1,426 yards and 9 touchdowns as a Cavalier in 2023.
Given his size, Washington profiles as a slot target at the next level. Though his frame might limit him in some ways, Cleveland showed little concerns around that factor when sending a second-round pick out for Elijah Moore last offseason.
With Moore not totally taking command of the WR2 role, the Browns would be wise to bring in some competition, especially as he enters a contract year. Washington very well could be a replacement if his talents translate to the next level, giving Deshaun Watson the exact kind of underneath weapon he's still looking for in Cleveland.
