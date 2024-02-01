Browns GM Admits Team Could Make Pre-Draft Trade Again
Cleveland Browns GM Andrew Berry hints at trading down in the 2024 NFL Draft for the third straight year.
By Cem Yolbulan
Cleveland Browns general manager Andrew Berry has never shied away from making trades, whether it's on draft day or during the offseason. He's consistently prioritized experienced, NFL-ready players to bolster the roster instead of using draft capital.
The Browns famously didn't have first-round picks in the last two years, and 2024 will be the last Cleveland owns to the Houston Texans as part of the Deshaun Watson trade.
But Berry was never too worried about the early rounds of the draft. In fact, he traded down from their second-round picks in each of the last two seasons to start their drafts in the third round.
Cleveland Browns Ready to Trade Their Second-Round Pick Again
In his article for The Athletic, Zac Jackson points out that doing so again is a very real possibility. Even though Berry and the front office are reportedly still undecided on the optimal roster-building strategy for the offseason, reading the tea leaves shows the inevitable might be incoming.
"I would say (trading out of the second round again) is always a possibility, but in terms of how I think it’s going to shake out, I have no idea."- Browns GM Andrew Berry
Stating that they are "still in assessment mode", Berry wasn't clear on what the draft day priority for the Browns will be. There was a consensus among fans that the team needed more pass catchers and that the team should target a receiver with the second-round pick.
Berry quickly shut that down, denying the need for pass catchers when the team has Amari Cooper and David Njoku. Perhaps this signals a potential trading down and drafting for the trenches.
The Browns own seven picks in the draft with a second-rounder and a third-rounder being their premium assets. What the front office does in March when the player movement period begins will give us a better idea of what to expect in April on Draft Day.