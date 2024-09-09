3 Biggest Browns to Blame for Embarrassing Week 1 Loss vs. Cowboys
By Joe Summers
The Browns suffered through a disastrous blowout loss to the Dallas Cowboys in Week 1, raising serious questions about the team's ability to compete in a loaded AFC.
Many members of the organization deserve significant blame. While Cleveland was missing important offensive linemen, there's no excuse for an embarrassment of this magnitude. It's just one game, but the Browns have significant work to do if they're going to compete for the AFC North or even a Wild Card spot.
Even though the Cowboys are contenders, Kevin Stefanski's group has few positives to leave with. These players aren't the only ones who are at fault, though these three Browns have many questions to answer moving forward.
1. Deshaun Watson - QB
Deshaun Watson gave the offense a limited chance at success from the very start, relying on low-upside dink-and-dunk passes as Dallas built its massive lead. With his cap hit increasing to over $72 million in the next two seasons, Cleveland's long-term outlook looks bleak unless he finds a way to push the ball down the field.
Garbage-time stats helped make the box score look better, but Watson still completed only 24 of 45 passes for 169 yards with one TD and two interceptions. His 3.8 yards per attempt almost reads like a typo, and it was clear that Watson was bothered by pressure from the opening snap.
If Watson can't elevate the roster despite his outsized contract, he'll go down as one of the bigger mistakes the franchise has ever made.
Micah Parsons and the Cowboys' elite defensive front put Watson in a torture chamber and diminished the Browns' attack all throughout the game. Cleveland managed only three points in the first half. By that point, the game was already over.
Watson is the team's quarterback for the foreseeable future no matter what happens, yet he's off to a brutal start. After a disappointing first two years under center, major improvements are needed for Watson to avoid looking like a franchise-altering mistake.