Browns Officially Rule Out Key Veteran For Week 1
By Cem Yolbulan
The Cleveland Browns are ready to kick off their 2024 NFL season with a tough matchup against the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday. In Deshaun Watson's first game back from his extended absence, the Browns are looking to start the season on the right foot. Unfortunately, however, they will not have a clean bill of health, bringing back painful memories from last year.
Star rusher Nick Chubb is already on the injured reserve list, as well as offensive linemen Hakeem Adeniji and Luke Wypler. Now, another key member of the offensive line joins them on the sidelines as Browns insider Mary Kay Cabot reported that Jedrick Wills Jr. is ruled out.
Browns News: Jedrick Wills Out, Jack Conklin Questionable For Cowboys Game
Wills has not been able to practice this week as he is still recovering from a knee injury that sidelined him at the end of last season. He was not expected to start on Sunday but there was hope that he could get some reps.
Veteran tackle Jack Conklin is also reportedly questionable to play, putting the Browns' offense in a difficult situation against a talented pass-rushing group in Dallas. Conklin tore his ACL and MCL in Week 1 of the 2023 season and has been trying to make his way back to be ready for the season opener.
If Conklin isn't ready to go by Sunday, the Browns will likely start James Hudson III at left tackle and Dawand Jones at right tackle. If he is able to suit up, Conklin would presumably take over most of the reps at left tackle while Jones starts on the right side. Hudson struggled immensely to fill in at right tackle last season, and the possibility of him getting the nod to start doesn't instill a ton of confidence in Browns fans.
On FanDuel Sportsbook, the Browns are -136 favorites to beat the Cowboys. Even though these odds imply a 57.6% probability of a Cleveland victory, it will be a hard-fought game, regardless.
More Browns news and rumors:
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
21+ and present in OH. Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER