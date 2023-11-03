3 Bold Predictions for Browns vs Cardinals in Week 9
2. Jerome Ford Goes Over 100 Rushing Yards
Browns running back Jerome Ford suffered a scary ankle injury in Week 7 that seemed to put his availability for the next couple of games in jeopardy. Instead, Ford made a shocking recovery to immediately suit up in the next contest.
Even more surprising was the fact that Ford was productive despite playing through an ailment. He turned just 9 carries into 37 yards, showing that his burst won't be dampened much.
Ford being another week removed from when he initially went down should put him in an even better place for this matchup. Plus, we've seen the RB garner 15 or more carries in three contests this season, so it's not like he got his full serving against the Seattle Seahawks.
That's why I like Ford's chances of going over 100 rushing yards for the second time this season. Arizona's run defense is especially susceptible to opposing ground attacks, surrendering the eighth-most rushing yards per game this season.
Yes, there are a lot of mouths to feed in this backfield with Kareem Hunt and the rising Pierre Strong Jr. Ford's injury presents an obstacle as well, but he's showcased his big-play potential numerous times this season, including a pair of 69-yard scampers already.
All it takes is one perfect opportunity for Ford to break loose against this leaky defense. Considering how poorly the Cards have defended the run, he should get multiple chances to rack up yards on Sunday.