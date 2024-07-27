3 Browns Already on Thin Ice In Training Camp
2. Cade York, K
What's old became new again earlier this offseason when the Browns brought Cade York back on a one-year deal. The former LSU kicker was drafted 124th overall by Cleveland in 2022 but was cut last August after the franchise acquired Dustin Hopkins from the Los Angeles Chargers.
Although he spent time with both the Tennessee Titans and New York Giants, York never made it beyond their practice squads.
Nevertheless, many viewed the 23-year-old's return to Cleveland as an opportunity to turn his career around. After all, he's still young enough to have plenty of juice in the tank and there was always the possibility of Hopkins' play regressing given that he's firmly in his 30s now.
Unfortunately, York hasn't done anything to earn himself praise throughout the start of training camp. Instead, the attention has been placed on Hopkins, who led by example by being one of the first players on the field for the first day of practice.
Barring a complete collapse, Hopkins is likely a shoo-in to be the starting kicker again last year. The ex-FSU Seminole hit 91.7% of his field goals and 92.3% of extra-point attempts in 2023, whereas York finished with a 75.0 FG% and 94.6 XP% in 2022.
As for York, he better find a way to up his performance or risk having to look elsewhere for a job opportunity.