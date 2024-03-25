Browns Address Controversial Cade York Re-Signing for First Time
The Browns shocked their fanbase by re-signing Cade York over the weekend. On Monday, head coach Kevin Stefanski finally addressed the controversial kicker's return to Cleveland.
Cleveland Browns fans were caught off guard on Saturday when insider Mary Kay Cabot reported that kicker Cade York was returning to the franchise on a futures contract. After all, York, 23, was drafted 124th overall by the Browns in 2022 and was waived last August after Dustin Hopkins was acquired from the Los Angeles Chargers.
On Monday, Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski finally addressed the controversial kicker's return to the franchise.
Browns News: Stefanski "Excited" for York's Return
At the NFL's annual meeting on Monday, Stefanski discussed how he was "excited" for York's return to Cleveland. The 41-year-old head coach acknowledged how York's first stint "didn’t work out" but that the team is happy to have the "ability to bring Cade back into the fold."
It'll be interesting to see how York's second stint in Cleveland goes. After some fans were upset about the Browns using a fourth-rounder on a kicker, York appeared to be proving his doubters wrong when he went a perfect 4-for-4 on field-goal attempts during Week 1 of the 2022 NFL season. Unfortunately, he couldn't keep that success going as he went 20-for-28 (71.4%) for the remainder of the year.
The McKinney, TX native has yet to play an NFL game since his rookie year. After being waived by the Browns last summer, York experienced practice squad stints with the Tennessee Titans and New York Giants before a quad injury suffered during a December practice prematurely ended his year.
As it stands, York is projected to be nothing more than a warm body for training camp. Hopkins is still under contract through 2024 after nailing 91.7% of his field-goal attempts and 92.3% of his extra-point tries last season. The veteran kicker has made it clear that he enjoys playing in Cleveland, leaving time to tell if the franchise chooses to extend him at some point.
Who knows? The Browns could also roll with Hopkins for one more year before giving York another shot at the starting job next year. After all, Hopkins turns 34 in October whereas York only turned 23 in January. Perhaps another year of development can help the younger leg reach the potential that Cleveland saw in him when they took York in Round 4 last spring.
But whether it's York or Hopkins handling field goals come September, the Browns need everyone to step up and do their part next season. Cleveland is currently tied for the 17th-best odds to win Super Bowl LIX on DraftKings Sportsbook.
