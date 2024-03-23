Browns Sign New Kicker as Competition For Dustin Hopkins
The Cleveland Browns have added another kicker to the roster for 2024.
The Cleveland Browns haven't made any big-time free agent signings this offseason due to them having one of the most complete rosters in the league.
Their "biggest" move came via trade when they acquired WR Jerry Jeudy from the Denver Broncos. The addition gives them another quality playmaker on offense with Deshaun Watson and Nick Chubb slated to return in 2024 after suffering devastating injuries last year.
Nevertheless, the Browns have still been active on the free agent market and made another addition on Mar. 23. Cleveland and kicker Cade York have agreed to terms per Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com.
Browns News: Cade York Re-signs with Cleveland for the 2024 Season
York was a fourth-round pick for the Browns in the 2022 NFL Draft. He was the team's starter in 2023, where he went 24-of-32, including 4-of-7 from 50-plus yards away.
The 23-year-old struggled in preseason last year, going 4-of-8 on field-goal attempts, leading to him being released.
The Browns then pivoted and traded for Dustin Hopkins from the Los Angeles Chargers in exchange for a 2025 seventh-round pick.
Hopkins came through and was a reliable weapon in the kicking game. In 2023, Hopkins went 33-of-36 on field goal attempts and made 92.3% of his extra-point kicks.
The Florida State product still heads into the year as the starting kicker but the addition of York makes you think there could be a battle for the starting spot in camp.
Browns management clearly likes York's potential as they spent a Top 125 selection on him in the draft.
Nonetheless, the Browns have a talented bunch and a chance to compete for the AFC North crown. The Browns are listed at +550 odds to win the division, according to FanDuel Sportsbook. If you want to take lock-in of these odds, head over to FanDuel Sportsbook and claim your sign-up bonus.
More Browns news and rumors:
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.