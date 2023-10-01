3 Browns Bold Predictions vs Ravens in Week 4
- Down goes Lamar
- Amari Cooper isn't robbed this time
- Deshaun Watson is back
The Browns' 2023 season got back on track in a big way in Week 3 with another blowout win, and now Cleveland is favored over the Baltimore Ravens in Week 4.
With the top spot in the AFC North potentially on the line, Browns fans are feeling like no test is too difficult for their team right now. And they may be right.
Here are three bold predictions for the Browns vs. Ravens game today.
1. Browns Sack Lamar Jackson 5+ Times
The Cleveland pass rush has been nothing short of phenomenal this season. Myles Garrett and Za'Darius Smith rushing in a scheme drawn up by Jim Schwartz? Good luck trying to stop that.
Pro Football Focus has the Browns as the No. 2 pass rush in the NFL, and for my money we’re even better than that. Nobody has pressured opposing quarterbacks at a higher rate than Cleveland's 32.3%, and that's not even the wild part.
The gap between the Browns and the next-highest team (the Philadelphia Eagles at 30.3%) is a full 2 percentage points. That’s as big as the gap between the Eagles and the seventh-best team. Nobody is even close to Cleveland in that measure.
The only thing really holding our sack totals down is that opposing teams can’t even get first downs to keep drives alive to give us more opportunities.
For all the damage he does with his legs, Lamar Jackson has already been sacked 8 times this season, and the Browns have historically done a pretty good job getting after him. We’ve sacked him a combined 8 times in the last three full games we’ve played against him, and our D-line wasn’t nearly as good then as it is now.