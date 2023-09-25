Browns vs Ravens Week 4 Opening Odds Will Thrill Cleveland Fans
Which 2-1 AFC North team will prevail?
By Tyler Maher
The Cleveland Browns capped an emotional rollercoaster of a week by thrashing the Tennessee Titans on Sunday, dominating from beginning to end in a 27-3 victory.
The Browns won't have much time to celebrate their win, however, as they must turn the page with the Baltimore Ravens coming to town this week. Both squads are 2-1 (as are the Pittsburgh Steelers), making this a pivotal game for these AFC North rivals.
Which one will come out on top in Week 4? Here's what the oddsmakers have to say about this divisional showdown in Cleveland.
Browns vs. Ravens Week 4 Opening Odds
The Browns open Week 4 as slight home favorites against the Ravens, which reflects confidence in Cleveland after its huge Week 3 win. Not only did Jerome Ford and Kareem Hunt pick up the slack for Nick Chubb, but the defense was also lights-out and Deshaun Watson had his best game in years.
Meanwhile, the Ravens lost in overtime as heavy home favorites against the Indianapolis Colts in Week 3. Lamar Jackson had another pedestrian outing and hasn't quite looked like himself thus far, which could spell trouble for Baltimore's offense in what will be its toughest test of the season so far.
If the Browns play like they did last week and in Week 1, they'll be tough to beat. When their running and passing games are both clicking and the defense is doing its thing, the Browns look like one of the best teams in the NFL.
The Ravens have a good defense as well (ninth in points allowed) and a strong rushing attack (fifth in rushing yards), but their passing game is one of the worst in the league (23rd in passing yards). Meanwhile, our passing defense ranks first in the NFL.
If we can contain Jackson on the ground and force him to throw the ball, we should be able to win by at least a field goal and cover as home favorites. The Under also looks like a strong play given that both defenses rank top 10 in points allowed with Cleveland leading the way at 10.7.
21+ and present in OH. Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER