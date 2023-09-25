3 Studs (and 2 Duds) From Browns' Week 3 Thrashing of Titans
No Nick Chubb? No problem for the Cleveland Browns in Week 3! Cleveland made short work of the lowly Tennessee Titans, bouncing back with a dominant 27-3 win on Sunday.
There were quite a few highlights from the Browns' side, but a few lowlights as well. With that in mind, here are the studs and duds from Cleveland's Week 3 victory.
Browns Studs and Duds vs. Titans Week 3
Stud: Myles Garrett
You could really put the entire defense here after they ravaged Tennessee all day. However, the clear leader of the charge was, once again, Myles Garrett.
Garrett physically enforced his will on the Titans and quite literally changed the game with his disruptions. The four-time Pro Bowler made fellow Texas A&M alum Ryan Tannehill's life a living nightmare by racking up 3.5 sacks and 5 QB hits on the afternoon.
Not only did Garret terrorize an opposing QB for another week, but he was in the backfield constantly on Sunday. His efforts helped hold Titans star Derrick Henry to the lowest yards of any half of his career.
Garrett will exit Week 3 with 4.5 sacks and a whopping 10 QB hits on the season, making him one of the early Defensive Player of the Year frontrunners in 2023.