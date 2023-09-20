Latest Nick Chubb Injury Update is Even More Devastating
The news just keeps getting worse.
Everyone around the Cleveland Browns is in a state of mourning after Nick Chubb's gruesome knee injury on Monday Night Football. While the Browns consider how to move forward, the primary focus is on the running back's health and recovery.
Unfortunately, this situation has somehow gotten even more devastating.
Nick Chubb Injury Update
CBS Sports insider Josina Anderson reports Chubb also suffered a meniscus tear against the Pittsburgh Steelers, adding another obstacle to his recovery. Anderson noted Chubb may need two surgeries instead of one because of the amount of issues in his left knee.
It's almost unfathomable that Browns fans could receive another gut punch after the scenes on Monday night, but here we are. We still don't even know the true extent of what Chubb is facing, though several ligaments are expected to need repairing. Throwing a meniscus into the mix complicates his path to return even further.
However, we shouldn't be surprised Chubb is putting on a happy face despite the road ahead. Anderson said the four-time Pro Bowler was in "good spirits" on Tuesday and is already getting used to walking on crutches. It's not the scenario Browns fans envisioned, but it is a slight consolation that the RB is doing well considering everything going on right now.
While Chubb prepares for his recovery, GM Andrew Berry has the unenviable task of trying to fill the void left behind by the star running back.
Berry appears to be moving swiftly, though. Tuesday brought news that Cleveland has checked in with the Los Angeles Rams about the disgruntled Cam Akers, who bounced back in 2022 after his own major injury.
Meanwhile, the Browns also hosted familiar face Kareem Hunt for a visit on Tuesday as well. He makes sense as the best plug-and-play option considering his experience in this offense, though Berry could consider other free agents or even a trade to replace Chubb.