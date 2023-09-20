3 Browns Trade Targets at Running Back Following Nick Chubb Injury
The devastating injury to star running back Nick Chubb has massive immediate and future implications. In the short term, though, the Cleveland Browns must decide on who they want to add to this group ahead for Week 3 and beyond.
There's several intriguing veterans who are still on the market that could instantly provide some nice depth. However, given how important the run game is to Cleveland, GM Andrew Berry will also explore the trade market and potentially hunt a bigger fish.
With that in mind, here are three RBs the Browns could trade for help make up for Chubb's absence.
Browns RB Trade Targets to Replace Nick Chubb
1. Cam Akers
The most obvious Browns trade target post-Chubb injury is the one they've already been linked to: Los Angeles Rams RB Cam Akers.
Akers proved the doubters wrong following his Achilles tear by bouncing back with a nice showing in 2022. He set career highs in rushing attempts (188), yards (786) and touchdowns (7) while also playing a personal-best 15 games.
The former Florida State stud doesn't offer the same physicality as Chubb, and he's not on the four-time Pro Bowler's level as a pure rusher. But he's only 24 years old and played just two seasons with a major injury sandwiched in-between. There's still quite a bit of potential in the former second-round pick waiting to be unearthed.
At the very least, he's someone who could share lead back duties with Jerome Ford. He also has legitimate playoff experience, breaking out with 221 yards over his first two postseason games and then helping the Rams win the Super Bowl just two seasons ago. He's absolutely worth taking a flyer on, especially since it wouldn't cost much to acquire him.