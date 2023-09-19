5 Running Backs the Browns Must Target to Replace Nick Chubb
We all know what happened by now. Nick Chubb's gruesome knee injury was the biggest storyline in the NFL this week, and while we're all thinking of him and wishing him a full recovery, the NFL world doesn't stop for anyone.
The Browns have no choice but to move forward without Chubb, so they'll act quickly in bringing in another running back to try to help fill the massive void Chubb leaves behind.
They obviously won't be able to add someone anywhere near Chubb's level, but they'll have to do what they can.
Here are the top three running backs the Browns need to target after Chubb's injury.
Nick Chubb Replacements
1. Kareem Hunt
Let's start with the obvious one. A Kareem Hunt reunion suddenly makes a ton of sense.
Hunt has been picky with his opportunities, not signing a contract despite receiving a ton of interest, most notable from the New Orleans Saints and Indianapolis Colts this offseason.
The Browns would have to be a mighty appealing option for Hunt if they do offer him a deal.
He'd be playing in an offense he knows and is comfortable with. There's a huge amount of opportunity available — he may not get Nick Chubb-level volume, but with good play he could be the RB1 over Jerome Ford. He'd be running behind an elite offenseive line. This Browns defense may be enough to keep the team competitive down the stretch.
There's a lot to like about this landing spot.
And it's clear why this would make sense for the Browns. Hunt is the best free agent running back on the market, and it's not even close.
He's the best pure runner available and the best receiving back available. The Browns wouldn't need to hope he develops, and they wouldn't have to worry about him being past his prime.
This is the option most fans in Cleveland will have their fingers crossed waiting for. But what if we don't sign Hunt?