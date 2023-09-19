Myles Garrett Has Heartbreaking NSFW Response to Nick Chubb's Injury
Everyone around the Cleveland Browns is reeling after Monday night's injury to star running back Nick Chubb. That's especially the case in the locker room, as the guys who fight alongside the RB on a weekly basis and lean on his leadership have just lost a massive presence.
The injury is hitting every teammate of Chubb's hard, including Myles Garrett, who had a NSFW response to seeing his football brother go down.
Myles Garrett Responds to Nick Chubb Injury
Garrett said "it [expletive] hurts" when asked about his initial thoughts on seeing Chubb injured. While morale is low, though, the superstar defender knows he'll be looked at now to be an even stronger leader. He's already taking inspiration from Chubb, saying "We gotta keep pushing. That’s what he would want us to do. That’s what he would do.”
Garrett and Chubb have been through a lot together. Garrett had only just wrapped up his rookie season when Chubb was drafted, and the two have been through plenty of turbulence together in Cleveland.
It can be hard being a superstar on a team that isn't finding much success, but Chubb and Garrett haven't let that deter them from putting forth amazing efforts and always doing their best to represent Cleveland and bring hope for the fans.
It's difficult to even fathom what Cleveland's sideline was feeling in the immediate aftermath or back in the locker room once Monday's disappointing result was final. Emotions are running high, and rightfully so considering how much Chubb means not just to this offense, but to the entire team.
Still, it's great to see Garrett already stepping up to fill part of the void. While the offense figures out where to go from here, the defense staying sharp will be even more important. There's an even greater weight on Garrett's shoulders now, but it sounds like he's more than capable of bearing it.
