Shocking New Nick Chubb Injury Update Reveals Major Optimism
Browns fans' prayers have been answered — kind of.
We all want Nick Chubb to just be fully healthy and not be dealing with any sort of knee injury, but the latest update that came in on Saturday evening was the next best thing we can ask for.
Browns News: Optimistic Nick Chubb Injury Update
Adam Schefter originally reported and multiple Browns' insiders have no confirmed that Chubb's major injury is a torn MCL, which carries a recovery window of 6-8 months from surgery and which is far less likely to be a long-term threat to his career.
There is reportedly some damage to his ACL, but nothing that will need to be surgically repaired. That's something that will heal on its own and will have a chance to do so while he rehabs from that MCL surgery.
This is incredible news considering early indications were that he could have a torn ACL and maybe meniscus along with whatever other ligament damage was there — expecting to need at least two surgeries. He may well still end up going under the knife twice if they see anything that needs extra work while he's undergoing his first surgery, but this diagnosis is a massive imrpovement.
Chubb is entering a contract year in 2024, and having him up to full speed before Week 1 is massive. It still remains to be seen whether the Browns will be able to afford to (or want to, in an increasingly uncertain landscape around running back health) give him a long-term extension, but he will certainly remain a focal point of the team's offense next season.
It will be interesting to see how Jerome Ford looks as a potential long-term Chubb replacement this season, but Chubb is obviously the player Browns fans most want to see suited up in the backfield.
This news is incredible, and will really brighten the weekend of everyone in Cleveland.