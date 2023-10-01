3 Browns Bold Predictions vs Ravens in Week 4
- Down goes Lamar
- Amari Cooper isn't robbed this time
- Deshaun Watson is back
3. Deshaun Watson Looks Like a Pro Bowler Again
After struggling to start the season, Watson's 27-of-33, 289-yard, 2-TD, 0-INT game against the Titans showcased that he may well be returning to form as a Pro Bowl talent. His 123.4 passer rating was the 12th-best mark he's posted in any of his 63 career games.
Not having Nick Chubb puts more pressure on Watson's shoulders, and so far he's risen to the occasion.
The Ravens have struggled to get pressure on opposing quarterbacks so far, and that means that Watson should have plenty of time to sit back and pick apart the defense, exploiting those weaknesses on the boundary at cornerback.
Firing at full speed and with chemistry rapidly improving, Watson will continue at full stride and show us just how dangerous he is with Cooper, Elijah Moore, Donovan Peoples-Jones and David Njoku all commanding respect from Baltimore's D.
