3 Browns Players Ready to Break Out in 2023
Though the 2022 NFL season didn't go as hoped for the Cleveland Browns, there were some big positives to take away from the campaign. The team's draft class looked promising despite not having a first-round pick, wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones put together a career year, and Nick Chubb hit another level on the ground.
After an offseason that featured several notable additions, Cleveland's in a great spot to bounce back. Plus, there's a few players who seem poised for a huge 2023.
With that in mind, here are three Browns players who could break out this upcoming season.
Browns Breakout Players 2023
1. Deshaun Watson
Last season was always going to be difficult for Deshaun Watson with his off-the-field issues and ensuing 11-game suspension. Spending most of the campaign away from the team also destined him to struggle once he came back, which is exactly what happened. The three-time Pro Bowler threw just seven touchdowns across six starts, and he racked up five interceptions during this span as well, making his massive $230 million contract look like a potential mistake in the making.
Fast foward a year, though, and Watson now has the opportunity to show Browns fans what he's really capable of. His chemistry with the team's playmakers will be even stronger after they got familiar with each other in 2022. All the communication issues we saw between Watson and his pass-catchers down the stretch should be eradicated now that he'll be their starter from the jump.
Watson being available right away is just as important for his receiving corps as well. They won't be tasked with switching from one quarterback to the next and learning each QB's different approach. This should put them in a better spot to succeed, and make sure the Browns' passing offense improves after placing just outside the bottom 10 a year ago.
Cleveland's also done all it can this offseason to help Watson return to form. Not only did Andrew Berry go out and acquire slot weapon Elijah Moore (more on him later), but he also drafted Tennessee playmaker Cedric Tillman in the third round. With those two, Amari Cooper, David Njoku and DPJ all at Watson's disposal, 2023 could see Watson regain his status as one of the league's best quarterbacks.
2. Martin Emerson Jr.
One Browns defender who seems ready to take the leap is cornerback Martin Emerson Jr.
The 2022 third-round pick showed potential to be a building block in the secondary after his performance as a rookie, playing in all 17 games and making six starts. More impressively, he racked up 15 pass breakups in his first year, regularly frustrating his assignments and opposing QBs.
The advanced stats on Emerson's rookie season are even more flattering. He ranked No. 23 at his position in overall grade at 72.5, according to ProFootballFocus. Emerson also broke up 20% of targets thrown his way, which was ninth best in the league, per PFF.
Emerson's knack for ballhawking is going to earn him even more playing time in 2023 on a revamped defense. The additions of Dalvin Tomlinson, Za'Darius Smith and Ogbonnia Okoronkwo will immediately improve this pass rush and generate more pressure on opposing QBs, giving Emerson plenty of chances to capitalize on poorly thrown balls.
The hiring of respected defensive mind Jim Schwartz as this unit's new coordinator is massive for the team as well. He'll be able to put each player in the best position to succeed after some serious struggles in 2022, making this entire defense better. A smart and opportunistic CB like Emerson should thrive in this environment.
3. Elijah Moore
The aforementioned Moore finally got the change of scenery he was craving after two tumultuous years in New York. While things didn't work out with the Jets, Moore has the right surroundings to turn things around in Cleveland.
One major change that should immediately help Moore is consistency at quarterback. New York's QB room, due to injuries and performance issues, was a revolving door on a weekly basis that included Joe Flacco, Mike White, Zach Wilson, Josh Johnson and Chris Streveler. It's hard to blame a young receiver for failing to excel in an unpredictable environment like that.
Not only did Watson miss just one start from 2018-2020, but he's also throwing behind one of the best offensive lines in football, which gives him protection the Jets' quarterbacks weren't afforded.
Moore now playing a clear role in a well-defined system sets him up to focus on what he does best as well. New York experimented with where he lined up during his two years there, and his usage varied from QB to QB, preventing him from developing any kind of familiarity.
In Cleveland, he joins a receiving corps with a star No. 1 in Amari Cooper and legit No. 2 in Donovan Peoples-Jones. Moore fits into the slot beautifully alongside these two, and the attention they command sets Moore up to do damage where there's holes in the defense's coverage.
The Browns already rank in the top half of the league in terms of odds to win the Super Bowl, but expect that number to climb if these three players ball out in 2023.