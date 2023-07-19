Browns Working Out Star XFL Wide Receiver Before Training Camp
The Cleveland Browns are taking a look at one of the top WRs from the 2023 XFL season.
Training camp is right around the corner for the Cleveland Browns. The team's rookies are reporting to West Virginia on Wednesday ahead of the first practices, and veterans will start to trickle in before things officially kick off on July 22.
One position group fans are excited to hear about this preseason is the wide receivers after the addiiton of playmaking threat Elijah Moore and third-round pick Cedric Tillman.
However, it appears Cleveland isn't done overhauling its WR room just yet.
Jahcour Pearson Browns Workout
The Browns are scheduled to host former Ole Miss wideout Jahcour Pearson for a workout this week, according to insider Jordan Schultz.
The speedster spent four years at Western Kentucky before transferring to Ole Miss for the 2021 campaign. Following his underwhelming year for the Runnin' Rebels, Pearson went undrafted, but his NFL stock received a massive boost this past year after dominating in the XFL. As a member of the Seattle Sea Dragons, Pearson led the league in targets (84), receptions (60) and yards (670) while adding 4 touchdowns.
Though Pearson is a bit undersized (5-foot-7 and 178 pounds), he knows how to make plays. The wideout -- who ran a 4.42 40-yard dash at his pro day and recorded a 37-inch vertical jump -- racked up eight receptions of 20-plus yards this past year in the XFL. He also posted at least 75 yards in six of 11 games played for the Sea Dragons, including in each of the team's last five contests.
That blazing stretch to close out the year gives Pearson a ton of positive momentum heading into his NFL audition. His performance in the XFL is nothing to scoff at considering the playmaking potential he displayed. At the very least, Pearson could provide some healthy competition for the back half of the WR depth chart, and put some pressure on Moore, who touts a similar skillset.
Cleveland should leave no stone unturned in improving this wide receiver corps. A bounce-back year from the passing game and Deshaun Watson could help the underdog Browns capture the AFC North, where they're currently third at +390 to win the title, according to FanDuel Sportsbook.