Factory Of Sadness
FanSided

3 Browns Cap Casualty Cuts to Save Millions This Offseason

The Cleveland Browns are projected to be around $20.6 million over the salary cap this offseason, per Spotrac. Here are four players that they could potentially cut to save millions this spring.

By Devon Platana

TE Jordan Akins is one of three potential Browns cap casualties this offseason. |
TE Jordan Akins is one of three potential Browns cap casualties this offseason. | / Yannick Peterhans-USA TODAY Sports
facebooktwitterreddit
Prev
3 of 3
Next

3. DE Ogbo Okoronkwo — Cap Savings: $3.3 Million

Let me just preface this by saying that I don't want the Browns to cut Ogbo Okoronkwo. The veteran pass rusher was great in the first year of his three-year, $19 million contract, racking up 22 solo tackles, 4.5 sacks, and a defended pass across 14 games without a start.

Having said that, the Browns might have no choice but to release the ex-Oklahoma defender.

With the franchise $20 million over the cap, Cleveland can free up $2.17 million if they release Okoronkwo after June 1. Unless a ton of contracts are restructured, I can't imagine general manager Andrew Berry not wanting to free up that much space when every penny counts.

Okoronkwo is a great defender and someone who really excelled opposite Myles Garrett, but the NFL is a business first and foremost. If cutting ties is necessary to bring the Browns one step closer to a Super Bowl, look for the Gainesville, FL native to be sporting another jersey next season.

More Cleveland Browns news and rumors:

feed

Home/Cleveland Browns