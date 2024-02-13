3 Browns Cap Casualty Cuts to Save Millions This Offseason
The Cleveland Browns are projected to be around $20.6 million over the salary cap this offseason, per Spotrac. Here are four players that they could potentially cut to save millions this spring.
3. DE Ogbo Okoronkwo — Cap Savings: $3.3 Million
Let me just preface this by saying that I don't want the Browns to cut Ogbo Okoronkwo. The veteran pass rusher was great in the first year of his three-year, $19 million contract, racking up 22 solo tackles, 4.5 sacks, and a defended pass across 14 games without a start.
Having said that, the Browns might have no choice but to release the ex-Oklahoma defender.
With the franchise $20 million over the cap, Cleveland can free up $2.17 million if they release Okoronkwo after June 1. Unless a ton of contracts are restructured, I can't imagine general manager Andrew Berry not wanting to free up that much space when every penny counts.
Okoronkwo is a great defender and someone who really excelled opposite Myles Garrett, but the NFL is a business first and foremost. If cutting ties is necessary to bring the Browns one step closer to a Super Bowl, look for the Gainesville, FL native to be sporting another jersey next season.
