Ogbo Okoronkwo Clarifies Cryptic Post After Browns' Coach Firings
DE Ogbo Okoronkwo sent the Cleveland Browns fanbase into a frenzy with a social media post on Wednesday. It didn't take him long to clarify the situation, though, much to the fans' delight.
On a day when Cleveland Browns fans were already fired up following a coaching staff cleansing, Ogbo Okoronkwo created some headlines of his own. Fans were left confused when the veteran defender took to X (formerly Twitter) to make a post saying, "The universe got a funny way of showing what’s for/not for you."
It didn't take long for Browns fans to wonder what Okoronkwo meant by the cryptic post. Is he planning to retire? Does he want out of Cleveland? Was he unhappy with how the team's postseason went?
Fortunately, the Browns faithful didn't have to wait long for clarification. In less than two hours after the confusion began, Okoronkwo sent out another another post, apologizing for being "misleading" and that he wants to retire a Brown, "god willing."
Browns News: Okoronkwo Wants to Retire in Cleveland
Did you hear that? That's the collective sigh of relief from Browns fans who can rest easy knowing that the 28-year-old fan favorite doesn't want to go anywhere. It's also amazing to see that he wants to retire with the franchise despite only being in Cleveland for one year.
What's even more amazing is the reaction that some Browns had to the news that Okoronkwo wasn't going anywhere.
After spending the first three seasons of his career with the LA Rams and a brief stop with the Houston Texans, Okoronkwo inked a three-year, $19 million deal with the Browns ahead of the 2023 NFL season. It didn't take long for the city of Cleveland to fall in love with the ex-Oklahoma Sooner.
Okoronkwo was a solid presence on defense, recording 20 solo tackles, 5.0 sacks, and a broken-up pass. He was one of the Browns' better pass rushers at the beginning of the campaign but wasn't as effective as time passed, failing to record a Pro Football Focus pass rush grade better than 61.7 since Week 10.
Nevertheless, the 28-year-old disruptor likely would've put up better numbers had a pectoral injury not forced him to miss three games in December. Although he managed to return in time for the playoffs, he only played 35% of snaps in the Wild Card Round compared to the 54% he averaged during the regular season, indicating that he likely still wasn't at 100%.
Hopefully, Okoronkwo makes a full recovery and experiences nothing but perfect health going forward. He's under contract for the next two seasons, carrying a $4.12 million cap hit in 2024 before the number rises to $5.34 million in 2025, per Spotrac.
