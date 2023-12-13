Browns on the Verge of Losing Another Defender to Season-Ending Injury
The injury bug has ravaged the Browns throughout the 2023 NFL season and that continues to be the case following the team's latest injury news.
The Cleveland Browns received plenty of bad news on Wednesday afternoon. The day began with the revelation that safety Grant Delpit has been placed on the injured reserve with a groin injury, sidelining him for the remainder of the regular season at least.
Unfortunately, the news only got worse from there regarding Cleveland's defense. ESPN's Jake Trotter reports that defense end Ogbonnia Okoronkwo is dealing with a "pectoral injury that could end his season."
Browns News: Ogbonnia Okoronkwo Pectoral Injury
While the season-ending aspect of Okoronkwo's injury has yet to be confirmed by the Browns, losing him for the remainder of the year would be a massive blow to an already banged-up defense.
The injury likely occurred during Sunday's 31-27 victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars. Okoronkwo left the game at one point to receive medical attention but managed to return to finish things.
The 160th overall pick at the 2018 NFL Draft, Okoronkwo spent the first three seasons of his career as a linebacker with the LA Rams. He then transitioned to a defensive line role when he signed a one-year deal with the Houston Texans in 2022, leading to a breakout season as he recorded 44 total tackles, 5.0 sacks, and two defended passes in 17 games (8 starts).
Okoronkwo's strong fourth year was enough to earn him a three-year, $19 million contract with the Browns this past offseason.
While some fans wondered if the 28-year-old could build on last year's success, Okoronkwo was proving his doubters wrong before disaster struck. He currently ranks second in Cleveland with 4.5 sacks while also adding 22 solo tackles, 12 tackles for lost yardage, and a fumble recovery through 13 contests.
Okoronkwo's injury also sheds light on why the Browns promoted fellow DE Sam Kamara to the active roster on Tuesday. The former Stony Brook Seawolf has only played six snaps for Cleveland this season, but that's likely to change with Okoronkwo sidelined for the foreseeable future.
Time will tell how the Browns' injury-ravaged defense performs against the Chicago Bears in Week 15. As it stands, BetMGM only favors Cleveland to beat Chicago by a field goal in home territory.
