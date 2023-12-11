Browns vs. Bears Opening Odds Much Tighter Than Expected in Week 15
The opening odds for the Cleveland Browns' matchup versus the Chicago Bears in Week 15 are pretty surprising.
The Cleveland Browns earned a momentum-changing win this past Sunday over the Jacksonville Jaguars. Joe Flacco's arrival has revitalized this offense, putting the team in a great position to finish the year strong.
That starts with taking business against the lowly Chicago Bears in Week 15. However, oddsmakers think this contest could be closer than most expect.
Browns vs. Bears Week 15 Odds
DraftKings Sportsbook lists the Browns as just 3.5-point favorites over the Bears in Week 15. In fact, Chicago covering the spread (-115) is seen as the most likely outcome, which predicts a game that's decided by a field goal or less.
These odds are shocking to say the least. Cleveland's been one of the best squads in the league despite its injury issues in 2023, and Kevin Stefanski's shorthanded group just took down a division leader in the Jags.
Flacco led the Browns to the win with his arm in that game, while the defense forced Trevor Lawrence to throw for a season-high three interceptions during his team's loss. That recipe should lead to a handful more wins to close the year out.
Meanwhile, the Bears are one of the NFL's bottom-dwellers. Yes, they notched a win over the Detroit Lions this past weekend, but anything can happen when two divisional rivals meet up. That victory doesn't change the fact Chicago still ranks just outside the bottom 10 in both total offense and points scored this campaign.
Cleveland, even with major injuries, still has more pure talent than the Bears on both sides of the ball. As a result, I love taking the Browns to cover while oddsmakers are asleep at the wheel.
