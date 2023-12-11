Another Browns Starter Now Out for Season After Week 14 Injury
The Cleveland Browns have received some devastating injury news on rookie stud Dawand Jones following their Week 14 win.
Spirits are incredibly high in Cleveland following the Browns' Week 14 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars. Joe Flacco's arrival has given this hurting team a serious boost, priming them for a playoff push down the stretch.
However, the way this season has gone, the Dawg Pound knows bad news can follow the good almost instantly. Unfortunately, that appears to be case once again after Cleveland's latest victory.
Browns News: Dawand Jones Out for Season
Head coach Kevin Stefanski told reporters on Monday that starting right tackle Dawand Jones will require season-ending knee injury. This stems from the new issue that popped up in last Thursday's practice, instead of the other knee ailment that's affected him over the past few weeks.
This is just a gut punch to the Browns in a year that's been full of them. Jones' emergence as a legitimate difference-maker as a rookie has been nothing short of essential to keeping Cleveland competitive following the loss of Jack Conklin to his own season-ending injury.
Jones wasn't just good for a first-year pro, though. He's allowed just three sacks and been called for two penalties, both of which rank among the best across the entire league. That's all while being tasked with protecting four different starting quarterbacks as a rookie.
It's clear the fourth-round pick out of Ohio State has a very bright future ahead of him as long as his recovery goes off without a hitch. But in the meantime, his absence will sting deep on a squad that can't afford to see any more starters go down.
In other Browns news: